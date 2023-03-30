LAGRANGE — Judith “Judi” Rice-Clark, age 63, of LaGrange, Indiana, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on March 6, 1960, in Portland, Indiana, to Wendell Murphy and Caroline Huffman.
Judi graduated from high school in Marion, Indiana, and then continued her education at Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne. After graduating and obtaining her Master’s Degree in Nursing.
She worked as a Registered Nurse for 39 years. During her nursing career, she was employed by Parkview Hospital, worked in nursing homes, was a home health nurse, and worked as a hospice nurse.
On Oct. 24, 1987, she married Eric J. Clark in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Judi was a member of New Harvest Fellowship in Sturgis, Michigan.
She currently was employed by the Northeastern Center.
Judi enjoyed living on the lake, baking, and cooking and shopping for everyone but herself. She loved making memories and always planned one big vacation every year.
Survivors include her spouse, Eric Clark, of LaGrange, Indiana; daughters, Wendy (Dallas) Quinley, of Albion, Indiana, and Erica (Thein) Soe, of Waterloo, Indiana; son, Dane Clark (Lori Miller), of Albion, Indiana; grandchildren, Jordan (Jennifer) Rice, Adrianna Clark, Robert Clark, Aaron Gaerte, Taylor Clark, Zack Clark, Payton Quinley, Tevis Rice, Colten Rice, Cayman Rice, and Izaak Rice; great-grandchild, Micah Cox; siblings, Steve Murphy, Terry Ivins, Pamela (Rodney) Myers, Susan Nunley and Ken Huffman; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Judi was preceded in death by her parents; son, Phillip Rice; and sister-in-law, Monica Murphy.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 2 p.m., with visitation prior from noon to 2 p.m., at Hite Funeral home, 403 S. Main St., Kendallville, IN 46755.
Following the service cremation will take place.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.