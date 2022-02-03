KENDALLVILLE — This week’s heavy snowfall creating travel messes and plenty of shoveling and snow-blowing, but there’s one thing it didn’t cause — power outages.
Despite experiencing multiple inches of snow, the region saw only about 5,700 residents losing power starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Electricity was restored to all but 50 residents by 11 a.m. Thursday.
Tracy Warner, communications manager for Indiana Michigan Power, said much of this can be pointed to the work I&M has done to build a more resilient power grid by replacing old wires and power equipment.
“Snow doesn’t necessarily cause power outages, but it can weigh down trees and fall onto power lines,” he said.
High winds can also cause limbs and branches to fall onto power lines resulting in outages. He said I&M has made the effort to help trim trees located near power lines.
Much of the snow the region has experienced during the snowstorms has been mostly drier, lighter-weight snow that doesn’t really cause power outages. He said much of the snow hasn’t been wet and heavy, which often leads to power lines going down.
“The lighter snow can cause hazardous road conditions and could lead to accidents with cars hitting poles,” he said. “We had that happen just last night in Gaston, Indiana, where a car crashed into a pole and resulted in 750 people losing power.”
He said ice is typically a bigger problem than snow and it appears currently that an ice band is not heading in the direction of northeast Indiana.
The region mostly avoided a storm that could have been major and caused more power outages.
Kelly Lynch, communications specialist for Noble REMC, said the region was exceptionally fortunate and if freezing rain and heavy wind occurred, we would have had a much different situation.
“We have continually worked on maintaining our power lines,” she said. “A huge thanks goes to our crew for trimming trees and maintaining areas of plants around poles.”
Avoiding major power outages is helped by the REMC’s ongoing efforts to replace overhead power lines that have deteriorated and conduct tests on poles.
She said they make sure that poles are strong enough to weather a storm, such as the one we’re having currently, and haven’t reached a point that would make them a safety concern for the system or our members.
Another thing the REMC does to help keep the power grid durable is with its right-of-way crew, whose primary concern is to maintain public safety and the safety of its employees along with keeping power flowing across its distribution lines to its nearly 10,000 members.
“They do tree trimming and spray sanitation around areas that could interfere with providing power,” she said. “Our crews continue to be on standby and are ready to get lines back up as soon as possible.”
Over in LaGrange County, they didn’t experience any heavy winds or ice and had a travel advisory in place, keeping cars off the road. All of those factors meant little problem keeping the power flowing.
“We have only had one outage and one that happened this morning,” said Mark Leu, chief executive officer of LaGrange County REMC. “We are thankful there was not too much ice or too much wind.”
The last major snowstorm to occur in the region was in 2008. Warner said this is the first storm we’ve had with this much snow in quite a while.
He said there is potentially more snow on the way and I&M is ready to respond.
“We encourage people to stay safe and don’t drive unless absolutely necessary,” he said. “Be sure to stay away from power lines and if you have a generator, be sure to follow the instructions for using it.”
