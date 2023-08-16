TODAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Wawasee at Westview, 4:30 p.m.
Angola, Leo and Hamilton’s Bella Rivera at Garrett, 5 p.m.
Central Noble, Fremont at Fairfield, 5 p.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Prairie Heights at Goshen Invitational (Shanklin Park), 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Angola at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
East Noble at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Northridge at Angola, 5 p.m.
Central Noble at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.
Churubusco at North Side, 4:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Dwenger, 4:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Westview at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Tippecanoe Valley, 5:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Elkhart Christian, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
East Noble at Angola, 6 p.m.
Westview at Goshen, 6 p.m.
Bremen at Central Noble, 8 p.m.
Garrett at Churubusco, 7:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Carroll, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Elkhart Christian Academy, 6 p.m.
FW North Side at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
PREP FOOTBALL
Bishop Luers at East Noble, 7 p.m.
Angola at DeKalb, 7 p.m.
West Noble at Central Noble, 7 p.m.
Columbia City at Churubusco, 7 p.m.
Whitko at Prairie Heights, 7 p.m.
Eastside at Woodlan, 7 p.m.
Garrett at Adams Central, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at South Bend St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
Fremont at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
