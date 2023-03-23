Prep Softball Blazers get extra-inning victory
FORT WAYNE — Eastside scored a run in the eighth and edged Homestead 3-2 Tuesday.
Grace McClain was hit by a pitch in the top of the eighth and later scored the tie-breaking run on a single up the middle by Moyra McAfee.
The defending Class 2A state champions scored twice in the top of the first. Jayci Kitchen and Lilli Cline both were safe on errors and were doubled home by Katie O’Brien.
Natalie Lower pitched seven innings for the win, allowing four hits, striking out 11 and walking three. McAfee earned the save, striking out the side in the bottom of the eighth.
