Attorney seeks change of venue in state trooper death case
AUBURN — An attorney for the man charged with the murder of an Indiana State Police officer on Interstate 69 near Auburn will seek to have the case moved from DeKalb County.
Terry Dewaine Sands II, of the 1100 block of West National Avenue, Marion, was the suspect driver involved in a crash that claimed the life of Indiana State Police officer Master Trooper James R. Bailey in March.
In addition to the murder charge, Sands also is charged in DeKalb Superior Court I with resisting law enforcement causing death to a law enforcement officer, a Level 2 felony; operating with a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 4 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
DeKalb County Prosecutor Neal Blythe is seeking the penalty of life imprisonment without parole.
On Wednesday, attorney Kevin Likes said he would file a motion for a change of venue due to pretrial publicity and the fact that the officer was well-known. Likes said he expected the motion to be filed that day.
Trooper Bailey was assisting other troopers on I-69 with a traffic backup as a result of weather related vehicle crashes near the 326 mile marker south of Auburn on March 3. He became aware of an individual driving at a high rate of speed evading an officer from the Fort Wayne Police Department on I-69 approaching his location.
He attempted to de-escalate that vehicle pursuit by deploying stop sticks. Police said videos and witnesses show and describe Sands as driving into the median on I-69 and striking Trooper Bailey.
Sands’ jury trial is scheduled for March 1-8, 2024.
Results of Kendallville District 2 primary race are contested
KENDALLVILLE — The results of the May 2 primary race for Kendallville’s District 2 city council seat are officially being contested.
On May 12, attorneys representing candidate Ron Stanley filed a petition in Noble Circuit Court to officially challenge the results due to errors discovered in the district maps and voter rolls that allowed some people who should have been ineligible to cast ballots in the race to do so.
The court will have to hold a hearing on the petition — which is being supported by the Noble County Republican Party — and could result in the city have to re-vote the race.
During the May 2 primary, when polls closed and the votes were county in the Republican District 2 contest, incumbent Shari Targgart came out ahead of Stanley by a 40-34 margin.
However, prior to results being counted, election officials discovered a lingering error with district maps between Kendallville’s District 2 and District 3 boundaries that appeared to have let some voters cast ballots in the primary race when they shouldn’t have been eligible.
That issue dates back to the last municipal election in 2019, when there was a contested race in District 3. Some voters who lived in the area roughly between Main Street and Riley Street in the old-town neighborhoods near downtown were turned away at the polls because, although the city intended for that area to be part of District 3, election rolls had those voters slotted in District 2.
Kendallville officials said following this year’s election that they made the necessary updates to their maps and legal descriptions and submitted those to the Noble County Clerk’s Office to be changed.
According to that filing, the new council maps submitted by Kendallville would require updates to potentially 1,002 voter records to reflect the redistricting plan.
Cost to rebuild Lake George dam increases
ANGOLA — Efforts to rebuild the dam at Lake George has been beset with some bad news of late, but did receive some positive action Monday by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
Commissioners approved increasing the loan amount to the Lake George Conservancy District from the original $1 million approved a couple years ago to $1.5 million.
That’s where some of the bad news originates.
Since Lake George originally received a loan pledge from the county in 2021, the cost of rebuilding the dam has risen significantly, due to increases in the cost of concrete and steel, said Dave Sorg, vice president of the Conservancy District, which owns the dam.
It is hoped the work will come in at around $1.3 million, but that’s still significantly higher than the original estimate of about $800,000-$900,000.
Another blow to the project has been the inability to land a High Hazard Potential Damage grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. That grant would have covered 65% of the project cost.
Lake George has been unable to land that grant because it has to be requested through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The individual who was responsible for requesting such grants is no longer with the DNR and the process to secure the grant has been stopped in its tracks, Sorg said.
Lake George officials have tried working though a number of state officials — elected and appointed — to no avail, so far, Sorg said.
“We’re very disappointed in the state of Indiana at this point,” Commissioner Wil Howard said.
“I, too, am extremely disappointed with our state,” Commissioner Ken Shelton said.
Holly Lawson, director of communications for the DNR, said the particular grant Lake George was seeking is no longer available.
Steuben County Emergency Management Agency Director Lee Greenamyer told Sorg of other possible grants, and the two agreed to work together in their pursuit.
The grants being sought are specifically for projects that aim to prevent the potential loss of life and property.
“Of course, if the dam should fail it would cause significant damage to property downstream and the (Indiana) Toll Road,” Sorg said.
Sorg said engineers have estimated the loss of property in the event of a dam failure would be in the $130 million range. The loss of life could be about 10 people.
Lake George is upstream of the Lake James chain of lakes. Should the dam fail and send a rush of water downstream it would first course through the 9-acre Hidden Canyon Lake before reaching Snow Lake then the remainder of the Lake James chain.
Aspiring filmmaker documents life in northeast Indiana
ST. JOE — Describing it as an attempt to capture the small-town spirit, aspiring filmmaker Daniel Adamson is eager to share his creation.
“Small Towns: A Special Look at the Communities of Northeast Indiana” will premiere July 22 at The Strand theater in Kendallville. Adamson said additional local screenings will take place, including at the Butler Public Library. Two weeks after the July 22 debut, the film will be available on YouTube.
Adamson, 25, had made some short, experimental films on his own but this represents his first feature-length production.
“I want it to be accessible to people who like documentaries and don’t like documentaries. People will watch it and go, ‘I know that building. I know that street. I recognize that person he’s interviewing.’”
Adamson began filming in August and expects to complete that portion in June, with editing to follow.
He has traveled throughout northeast Indiana, shooting scenes and conducting interviews in DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties, with LaGrange County on his list yet to visit. Filming also took place in parts of Elkhart, Kosciusko and Whitley counties.
“It’s a look at communities in northeast Indiana, but it’s not, unfortunately, going to be every community,” he said. “I hope the spirit of the region will be represented in the communities represented.
“I love the simplicity of the region,” Adamson said. “There’s an impression that people in other parts of the country have about the Midwest and about Indiana that it’s just a bunch of flyover country.
“If you get out your magnifying glass and take a look around you, you’ll find all kinds of beauty and all kinds of amazing details and stories and things that you’d never think you’d find.”
Kendallville’s Main Street to close for pipe replacement work
KENDALLVILLE — Once school’s out, Kendallville crews will get to work replacing a 6-foot-diameter corrugated metal pipe that runs under Main Street.
That means drivers will have an interesting summer in the city, as Main Street will need to be closed for nearly a month while the project is done.
With Drake Road just south of the project area under construction, too, motorists will have to get a little creative to get between the north and south sides of the city.
The first shipment of 6-foot corrugated metal pipes arrived in town on Monday and area being staged near The Crew ahead of the planned replacement project.
Kendallville has been keeping an eye on the huge corrugated metal pipes that carry water from Bixler Lake east and then north through the city on its way toward Henderson Lake and eventually onward toward Sylvan Lake in Rome City.
Back in 2009, the State Street pipe failed and in the 13 years since, Kendallville has routinely inspected the pipes for wear and tear to prevent future collapses.
The city has already replaced other 6-foot pipes at Lincoln Street in 2011, Garden and Sherman streets in 2014 and Weston Avenue in 2018.
In early 2022, the pipe under Oak Street partially separated, leading city officials to shut down the road to traffic to prevent vehicles from causing a collapse. The street was closed for several weeks as the city waited on delivery of the massive drain pipe before it could complete the replacement project.
At the end of last year, a routine inspection of the Main Street pipe showed deterioration at the flow line, which could cause a failure if the pipe begins to separate like happened at Oak Street.
The Main Street pipe is located just north of Drake Road/Iddings Street, where the ditch runs between The Crew on the northeast side and the Marathon gas station on its southeast side.
The labor for the replacement will be done in-house by city crews, which will save money over farming out the job. The total project is expected to cost just over $142,000.
Once started, however, the project will take three to four weeks to complete and Main Street will have to be shut to traffic during the construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.