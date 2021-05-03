Carroll edges Bishop Dwenger, 3-2
Carroll’s tennis team used singles wins to overcome a competitive Bishop Dwenger squad on April 27.
All three Carroll points came from the singles matches.
Maggie Brennan won No. 1 singles over Dwenger’s Alyssa Cincca, 6-0, 6-2.
In No. 2 singles, Cecelia Marton topped Olivia Wright 6-3, 6-0.
Tori Skender picked up the win over Tori Rodenbeck in No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-1.
Dwenger’s Nicoletta Vevacco and Mercedes Gonzalez won 6-3, 6-4 over Carroll’s Emily Davis and Samantha Hess in No. 1 singles.
In No. 2 singles, Kenzie Lynch and Brooke Hoekema fell to Dwenger’s Leah Lashure and Ellen Reidy, 6-3, 6-4.
Girls tennis sweeps Yorktown
Carroll’s girls tennis team picked up a 5-0 victory over Yorktown on May 1.
No. 1 and No. 3 singles earned individual sweeps, as Maggie Brennan won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Tori Skender won 6-0, 6-0 in No. 3 singles.
In No. 2 singles, Cecelia Martin also won in a lopsided way, 6-2, 6-2.
The No. 1 doubles team of Emily Davis and Samantha Hess won a battle, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 10-8.
Kenzie Lynch and Brooke Hoekema also won in comeback fashion, 1-6, 6-0, 10-8.
