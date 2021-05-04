AUBURN — Davey Resource Group Inc. has been selected by the City of Auburn to conduct a comprehensive inventory and assessment of nearly 5,000 trees on the city’s public streets and parks.
The project is part of ongoing efforts to better manage trees, minimize the effects of future storm damage and pests, and assure the community has a healthy, sustainable urban forest, a news release from the city said.
Certified arborists from Davey Resource Group will be in the Auburn area until June, inspecting, identifying tree species, assessing the condition of each tree and mapping all the public trees.
To help pay for the inventory, the City of Auburn received a grant for $21,293 from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Forestry, Community and Urban Forestry grant program by the USDA Forest Service Northeastern Area. The grant program encourages communities throughout Indiana to advance their urban forestry goals. Auburn will provide a match for a portion of the value of the inventory.
“We are looking forward to receiving the data from the tree inventory, to better understand the environmental and economic benefits of trees within the city,” said Troy Ackerman, president of the Auburn Tree Commission. “We will develop a strategic plan for the management of our existing trees and improve overall canopy coverage.”
“We’re very excited for Davey Resource Group to begin working on the Auburn tree inventory, said Mayor Mike Ley. My goal since taking office has been to continue taking steps to create a tree canopy within the city. This is the next step in that process. We can’t wait to start planting more trees.”
For more information the project, people are encouraged to contact Ackerman by calling 925-8264, ext. 1402.
At Tuesday night’s meeting of the Auburn Common Council, Councilman Jim Finchum said that when the inventory is complete, citizens will have access to some of the information on a website.
Officials said the city recently bought 30 trees, with eight to be planted in parks, 12 along streets and 10 along North Main Street and the Auburn-Waterloo Trail.
