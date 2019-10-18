The Brokaw, Angola
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — Today: 6, 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: noon, 3, 6, 9 p.m., Monday: 6, 9 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
The Addams Family (PG) — Today: 6, 8:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 1, 3, 6, 8:30 p.m., Monday: 7, 9:30 p.m., Tuesday: 7 p.m., Wednesday: 3, 7 p.m., Thursday: 7 p.m.
Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett
Joker (R) — Today: 7:30 p.m., Saturday: 9:15 p.m.
Zombeland 2: Double Tap (R) — Friday and Saturday: 7:30.
The Strand, Kendallville
Addams Family (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday: Closed, Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
Downton Abbey (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday: Closed, Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
NCG Cinemas, Auburn
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — 11 a.m., 1:40, 4:25, 5:35, 7:10 p.m.
Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — 12:15, 2:40, 5:05, 7:30, 8:30, 9:55 p.m.
Gemini Man (PG-13) — 11:10 a.m., 1:50, 4:30, 7:10, 9:55 p.m.
Jexi (R) — 12:50, 9:25 p.m.
Joker (R) — 11:05 a.m., 12:10, 1:20, 3:05, 4:10, 6, 7, 8:50, 9:50 p.m.
Abominable (PG) — 11 a.m., 1:55, 3:10, 4:20, 6:45, 9:05 p.m.
Rambo: Last Blood (R) — noon, 2:25, 4:45, 7:05 p.m.
