West Noble School Corporation participates in the National School Lunch Program. The 2019/2020 Free and Reduced Lunch applications were released on July 1, 2019. A new form must be completed each school year. The 2019-20 school year applications will be available on West Noble’s website and school offices.
It is the parents’ responsibility to provide lunch for their student during the school day. Parents’ can either purchase a school lunch or send a lunch with their student. If there are no funds in a student’s lunch account, only $10 can be charged. A student with a negative school lunch account of $10 will be served an alternative meal.
Parents can view account balances, lunch purchases and deposit money to their student’s lunch account by using www.K12PaymentCenter.com. No fees are charged for establishing an account and depositing funds.
