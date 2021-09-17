Every day is a new adventure.
Amanda Ference knows that first hand as a kindergarten teacher at Carlin Park Elementary School in Angola.
Ference was recently recognized by KPC Media Group and the Fort Wayne Business Weekly for her work in early childhood.
“I teach kindergarten. I love the little ones,” Ference said. “They are eager to learn and have so much love for people. Plus, I get to see them grow so much in a year.”
When asked what has been the most rewarding part of her career, Ference said, “The smiles and hugs from my students I am teaching or have already taught.”
As any educator will tell you, not every day is sunshine and rainbows. Some days can be especially tough.
Ference said watching her students go through tough things in life has been the most challenging part of her teaching career.
The rewards outweigh the challenges, however.
When asked to share about an interaction with a student that she will never forget, Ference said, “I had the blessing to work with a student for two years. He had some tough behavior problems.
“We worked hard every day to help him. He and I really bonded now,” she continued. “I see him outside the school and he always hugs me.”
Outside of school, Ference is not involved in any community groups. “When I go home, I want to spend a lot of time with my own children,” she explained.
She recommends reading “5 Love Languages of Children” by Gary Chapman.
For new teachers or individuals considering education as a career, Ference offered this advice: “It is the most challenging and rewarding job,” she said. “Never give up and know that even on tough days, you are making a difference.”
