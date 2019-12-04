AUBURN — Angola High School’s swim teams took both duals from DeKalb Wednesday, 125-44 in the girls’ meet and 129-31 in the boys’ meet.
In the girls’ meet, Taylor Clemens and Maddie Toigo won two individual events each to lead the Hornets (7-0).
Clemens won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:11.32 and was first in the 100 in the 100 freestyle in 58.19 seconds. Toigo won the 100 butterfly in 1:10.36 and was first in the 100 backstroke in 1:11.8.
In the boys’ meet, Marcus Miller, Zac Creager and Jacob Pontorno won two events apiece for Angola (6-1).
Miller won the 200 freestyle in 2:04.64 and won the 100 freestyle in 54.86 seconds. Creager won the 50 freestyle in 23.83 seconds and was first in the 100 backstroke in 1:06.11. Pontorno won the 500 free in 6:16.45 and was first in the 200 individual medley in 2:26.95
The Hornets took first in all three relays in each meet.
Girls Basketball
Heritage 41, Fremont 39
In Monroeville, the Eagles suffered a heartbreaking loss.
The Patriots (7-2) outscored Fremont 17-8 in the fourth quarter to come back and win. Heritage made 9-of-11 free throws while Fremont was 4-of-11 from the charity stripe.
Abby Sheehan had 19 points and five rebounds for the Patriots.
Jada Rhonehouse and Samantha Kuhn each had 10 points for the Eagles (4-5). Kuhn also had seven rebounds and two steals while Rhonehouse grabbed five boards.
Macayla Guthrie added seven points and two steals for Fremont while Grace Schmucker had six points and four assists.
Boys Basketball
F.W. South Side 72,
West Noble 38
In Fort Wayne, the Archers (1-1) outscored the Chargers 40-13 in the second half to pull away to the non-conference victory.
Jaylen Lattimore had 17 points to lead four South Side scorers in double figures.
Josh Gross and Austin Cripe had 10 points each for West Noble (1-1). Joel Mast and Kyle Mawhorter each had seven points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.