Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
3 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, closed executive session, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St., to discuss the purchase and/or lease of real property.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. —DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals, courthouse, Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, Town Hall.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
8:10 a.m. — DeKalb County Council Tax Abatement Committee, Commissioners Court, courthouse, Auburn, to discuss annual compliance of real and personal property abatements for which the DeKalb County Council is the designating body.
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners Court, courthouse, Auburn. A public hearing regarding the Three Daughters Corp., dba Rathburn Tool & Manufacturing, tax abatement will take place at 9 a.m.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Depot.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, DeKalb County Airport terminal building conference room, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn, closed executive session to interview proposers for the Fixed Base Operator at the DeKalb County Airport.
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, City Hall Council Chamber.
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville sewer district, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club.
7 p.m. —DeKalb County Plan Commission, courthouse, Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
2 p.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners Court, courthouse, meeting to discuss DeKalb County highway construction.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, meeting at the DeKalb County Airport terminal building conference room, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn.
