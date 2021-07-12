Prep Tennis Parker steps down as EN girls coach
KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble School Corporation Board of Trustees approved the resignation of Brad Parker as East Noble High School’s girls tennis coach at Monday night’s meeting.
Parker led the Knight girls for the past two seasons, but the 2020 campaign was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He led the team to a major turnaround this past spring. East Noble had an 11-5 dual record. It won nine more duals than it did in its previous season in 2019.
