ANGOLA — A friend of Trine University who manages a professional sports franchise in Fort Wayne helped launch the school’s Center for Sports Studies Thursday morning.
Fort Wayne Mad Ants president Tim Bawmann spoke of his experiences in sports that goes back to 1988 and talked about the pros and cons of working in sports and gave some pointers to students in attendance at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.
The Trine Center for Sports Studies is a multidisciplinary teaching and experiential learning collaborative at Trine University focusing on the study of sports and the international sports industry. It will draw from the school’s programs and courses in business, health sciences and communication to provide the broadest range of sports-related academic major, minors and internships to prepare students for a fast-growing, dynamic international marketplace.
Trine Center for Sports Studies director Brandon Podgorski said plans include having three or four speakers per year on campus, organizing a Trine athletic banquet at the end of the academic year and organizing a sports symposium for potential students.
“The study of sports is the study of big business,” Podgorski said. “Special guests will give students an inside look to working in sports.”
Bawmann was interested in Trine’s MTI Center hosting Mad Ant playoff games in 2017. He and Trine connected in 2018 as the NBA G League team played a home game at MTI in late December 2018.
Bawmann dreamed of being a broadcaster for the Chicago Cubs. Broadcasting has been a part of what he has done in an enjoyable career in sports, and significant connections helped him along the way, including longtime Major League Baseball play-by-play announcer Dewayne Staats, current president and chief executive officer of Minor League Baseball Pat O’Conner and former Quad Cities River Bandits owner Richard Holtzman.
“It doesn’t matter what sport it is. But what matters is getting into the industry,” Bawmann said. “There are all kinds of jobs out there, not just on television.
“Build a network. Meet folks in the industry. I’ve been blessed to meet amazing people in this world,” he continued. “Stay in touch, and follow up. Don’t feel like you are bugging everybody.
Staats helped get Bawmann work in baseball while evaluating his broadcast work on tape. It began with an unpaid internship for the Beloit Brewers (now called the Beloit Snappers). It followed as the play--by-play voice of the Osceola Astros, the director of Florida operations for the Houston Astros, the general manager of the Quad Cities River Bandits, a role in the Montreal Expos organization and president and GM of the Lowell Spinners from 2003-16. The Spinners is a Class A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, and he received World Series championship rings when the Red Sox won them in 2004, 2007 and 2013.
“If you hang in there long enough, you’ll make a little money,” Bawmann said.
Bawmann joined the Mad Ants in 2016 and applied ANT-ertainment to make the Mad Ants appealing to all types of people, and that includes going beyond the basketball action on the court.
“If you’re not a basketball fan, you’re my favorite potential client,” he said. “We want a great quality experience.”
Long hours and loss of family time make working in sports difficult, but Bawmann would recommend it to anybody.
“I never woke up and said ‘Man, I don’t want to wake up and go to work every day,’ “ he said.
Bawmann told students to take advantage of their classes and get practical experience in college and to follow their dreams.
“Don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t do something,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.