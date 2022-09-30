EMMA — Westview ended its regular season Thursday by defeating Concord 2-1. It was the first time in program history that the Warriors ever defeated the Minutemen.
Paige Schwartz and Paige Riegsecker scored in the second half for the Warriors (12-3-2) after Concord led 1-0 at the half. Brianna Munoz and Hannah Sprunger each had an assist.
Concord won the junior varsity match 1-0.
Lakewood Park 4,
Fort Wayne South Side 3
In Auburn, Lilia West had two goals for the Panthers. Ava Staker and Sara Bermudez Garcia also scored.
East Noble 0, Wayne 0
In Fort Wayne, Addy Ritchie made seven saves in goal to earn her shutout for the Knights (3-9-3).
Jimtown 2, West Noble 0
In Elkhart, Freshman Emma Martin had both goals for the Jimmies. Junior Emily Gletty had seven saves in goal.
