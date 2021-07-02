CYCLING

UCI: Tour de France, Stage 9, Cluses to Tignes, 90 miles, NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: The BWT Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

FIM Motocross: The MX2, Maggiora, Italy, CBSSN, 9 and 10 a.m.

NASCAR Cup Series, The Jockey Made in America 250, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.; qualifying, CNBC, 11 a.m.; race, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 1:30 p.m.; NBC, 2:30 p.m.

IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio, NBC, noon

GOLF

European PGA Tour: The Irish Open, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Golf Channel, 1 p.m.; CBS, 3 p.m.

Champions Tour: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y., Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas, Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

LA Dodgers at Washington, MLBN, 11 a.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, Fox Sports 92.7 and 99.7 FM and 1230 AM, WKJG (1380 AM, 100.9 FM), 12:45 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, WBNO-FM 100.9, 12:50 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, TBS, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, WLW-AM 700, 1 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, MLBN, 4 p.m.

2021 MLB All-Star Selection Show, ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

NY Mets at NY Yankees, ESPN, 7 p.m.; StatCast, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in Progress), MLBN, 10:30 p.m.

EATING COMPETITION

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: From Coney Island, N.Y., ESPN, noon

MEN’S LACROSSE

PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Archers LC, Hempstead, N.Y., NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1, 1 p.m.

Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series, Belmont Park, San Diego, NBCSN, 5 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

Atlanta at Las Vegas, NBAtv, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, NBAtv, 9 p.m.

RUGBY

MLR: Toronto at Old Glory DC, FS1, 6 p.m.

MLR: New Orleans at Los Angeles, FS1, 10 p.m.

TENNIS

Wimbledon, Round of 16, London, ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Monday)

