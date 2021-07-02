CYCLING
UCI: Tour de France, Stage 9, Cluses to Tignes, 90 miles, NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: The BWT Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN, 8:55 a.m.
FIM Motocross: The MX2, Maggiora, Italy, CBSSN, 9 and 10 a.m.
NASCAR Cup Series, The Jockey Made in America 250, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.; qualifying, CNBC, 11 a.m.; race, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 1:30 p.m.; NBC, 2:30 p.m.
IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio, NBC, noon
GOLF
European PGA Tour: The Irish Open, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Golf Channel, 1 p.m.; CBS, 3 p.m.
Champions Tour: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y., Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas, Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
LA Dodgers at Washington, MLBN, 11 a.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, Fox Sports 92.7 and 99.7 FM and 1230 AM, WKJG (1380 AM, 100.9 FM), 12:45 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, WBNO-FM 100.9, 12:50 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, TBS, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, WLW-AM 700, 1 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, MLBN, 4 p.m.
2021 MLB All-Star Selection Show, ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
NY Mets at NY Yankees, ESPN, 7 p.m.; StatCast, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in Progress), MLBN, 10:30 p.m.
EATING COMPETITION
Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: From Coney Island, N.Y., ESPN, noon
MEN’S LACROSSE
PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Archers LC, Hempstead, N.Y., NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1, 1 p.m.
Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series, Belmont Park, San Diego, NBCSN, 5 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Atlanta at Las Vegas, NBAtv, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, NBAtv, 9 p.m.
RUGBY
MLR: Toronto at Old Glory DC, FS1, 6 p.m.
MLR: New Orleans at Los Angeles, FS1, 10 p.m.
TENNIS
Wimbledon, Round of 16, London, ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Monday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.