AUBURN — Olan “Wayne” Openlander, 89, of Auburn, Indiana, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Saint Anne Home and Retirement Community in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Wayne was born on Dec. 13, 1930, in Auburn, a son of the late Olan Lee and Georgia L. Openlander.
Wayne was a 1949 graduate of Auburn High School and also a graduate of Elkhart College, with a radiology degree.
Wayne was a United States Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean War from 1950-1953.
He married Barbara Moss on July 31, 1955, in Waterloo, Indiana, and she preceded him in death.
Wayne spent most of his life as a tool and die pattern maker.
He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda and Jeff Freese, of Auburn, and Lori and Allen Patee, of Auburn; son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Jewel Openlander, of Waterloo; grandchildren, Alexis “Lexie” (Chad) Voglewede, of Fort Wayne, Lydia Freese, of Auburn, Ryan Openlander, of Auburn, and Erica (Heath) Moynahan, of Garrett; great-grandchildren, Makayla Skelly, Parker Skelly, Lexie Moynahan, Corbin Moynahan, Brody Moynahan, Reis Openlander, Mitchell Voglewede, Mason Voglewede, and Evelyn Voglewede; brother-in-law, Tony Angelo, of Boulder, Colorado; nieces, Cheryl Ferguson, of Fort Wayne, and Michelle (Victor) Ordonez, of Colorado; and nephews, Richard Snyder, of Florida, John Snyder, of Fort Wayne, and Michael (Shonya) Angelo, of Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; parents, Olan and Georgia Openlander; father-in-law, Ralph Moss; mother-in-law, Maureen Moss; brother, Lee Openlander; sisters, Gloria Snyder, Rose Angelo, Sally Openlander, and Waunita Openlander; and a nephew, James Snyder.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
The Rev. Andy Grimes will be officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana.
Burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
