DULUTH, Minn. — Trine University’s men’s hockey team was picked to finish tied for fourth with the Milwaukee School of Engineering in the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association preseason coaches poll, and the Thunder women were picked to finish sixth.
Both NCHA polls were released on Thursday. In both polls, Adrian was picked to win the conference with St. Norbert second and Aurora third. The Bulldog men are the defending NCAA Division III national champions.
The Trine men were 19-9 overall, 11-7 in the NCHA, last year. They finished fourth in the NCHA and had a win in the conference playoffs before losing at Adrian in the semifinals.
The record-breaking win total for the program came on the back of an impressive offensive season with new records in points (300), goals (114) and assists (186). Little changes offensively for the team in coach Alex Todd’s sixth season, with the top nine team scorers all returning to the squad. Highlighting the group is fifth year Garrett Hallford who already sits atop the program career leaderboards in all three major offensive categories and sophomore Bobby Price made the NCHA All-Freshman Team last season. Junior Thad Marcola returns having led the team in goals last season with 17.
Last season, juniors Shane Brancato and Elias Sandholm split time in goal for Trine, with Brancato earning slightly more time. Both return to the team this season. Brancato led the team with 11 wins while Sandholm led the team in goals-against average (1.69) and save percentage (.925).
For the Thunder women, they were 9-17-1, 6-9-1 in the NCHA, last season and made the playoffs as the sixth seed. Coach Tom Hofman’s team lost big-time scorer and 2022 NCHA Player of the Year Brandi Wilson to graduation.
Trine will look to overcome the loss of Wilson by relying on the other two of the top three goal scorers from last year. Sophomores Kailey Mleko and Payton Hans return after finishing second and third in goals, respectively, scored last year. Hans was the second highest point getter finishing with 24 points on eight goals and 16 assists.
Both teams begin their seasons on Friday. The Thunder men will play the State University of New York at Fredonia at 7 p.m. at Thunder Ice Arena. The Trine women will play at Stevenson (Md.) Friday at 3 p.m. Stevenson’s head coach is former Thunder assistant Tori Emoff.
