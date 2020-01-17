FREMONT — Dale Walter Hart, 82, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at his home.
Dale was born on April 29, 1937, in Owosso, Michigan, to Walter Lewellen and Mary Ellen Schneider Hart.
He graduated from Morrice High School in 1956.
He had lived in Fremont for the last 13 years, and lived most of his life in the Morrice, Michigan, area.
Dale retired from the Schiawassee County, Michigan Road Commission, as a utility operator.
He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, cookies, and feeding birds.
Survivors include his sons, Jim Hart, of Fremont, Indiana, and Darrell (Michelle) Hart, of Fremont, Indiana; five grandchildren, April, Dan, Amber, Miranda, and Anthony; and a sister, Evelyn Gormley, of Toledo, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Karen (Stringham) Hart.
There will be no services at this time.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.