FLINT — A major expansion and update by the Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District is expected to be substantially complete next week.
The final work in the main portion of the project includes installing generators, said engineer Steve Henschen. Laterals are being drilled now at Lone Tree Point, one of the last frontiers for the project along with Cranston’s Reef.
In the meantime, during Thursday evening’s telephonic meeting, the district board of trustees approved an emergency declaration to expedite major repairs at two pump stations that are not part of the current project. The telephone meeting, conducted through engineering firm Jones Petrie Rafinski’s “conference bridge,” is a socially distanced response to the coronavirus pandemic. The emergency declaration also takes advantage of a crisis situation, averting some of the typical processes, such as public bidding and legal advertising, required by law.
The board members — who all called in except Lyndon Tucker, who has been absent from most recent meetings — enacted the emergency declaration and gave board President Rob Moreland authority to sign construction contracts.
The contractor on the current project, Selge Construction Company, Niles, Michigan, and the contractor for a major overhaul at the sewer plant, Thieneman Construction, Westfield, have been identified as bidders for the emergency repairs.
District superintendent Bryan Klein explained that lines running to and from Lift Station 1, installed around 2005, appear to have eroded. A similar problem is reportedly occurring at Lift Station 14.
Lift Station 1 is one of the district’s highest-flow mechanical systems, pumping around 275,000 gallons a day during the typical month of June. To do the work, said Henschen, the station must be shut down and a temporary bypass created using tankers.
He provided a ball park estimate of $100,000 or more to repair one lift station. The work on each station will be bid separately.
Due to the urgency of the repairs, the board did not set a ceiling for costs, instead relying on Moreland’s frugal nature as a safeguard. The contract could be awarded April 20, said Henschen, though it will take three to six weeks for the 16-inch plastic pipe to be ordered and shipped. He estimated the repairs would take place sometime between June 1 and July 1.
By then, the first phase of the $9.8 million northeast corner expansion should have most of the loose ends tied up. The majority of the expansion funding comes from a private bond issue. The district received $1.2 million from a State Revolving Fund loan and another $1.2 million SRF grant. Bond refinancing is underway but has stalled somewhat due to the havoc wreaked on the stock market by the pandemic, said Moreland.
The project includes disconnecting Pokagon State Park's nature center from the outdated system currently serving Lone Tree Point. The nature center will be reconnected to the park's internal sewage system, which according to reports previously provided to the sewer board is deteriorating.
Pokagon is expected be included in the second phase of the northeast corner expansion, for which engineering is underway by JPR.
