I grew up in an old house. Of course, I did not think a thing of it except I loved that house. It was in an old neighborhood just a block from the elementary school so we walked to school every day carrying milk money in the corner of our handkerchiefs. At noon, we skipped home for lunch and then back. A few kids could not go home for lunch. I suppose their moms were working, maybe. They sat in one of the classrooms with their lunch pails and a supervising teacher. I was so jealous of those kids. One day my mom packed my lunch and let me stay at school!
The house had a giant front porch with brick pillars from which we could jump off into leaves or snow or freshly mowed grass. We wore capes and masks, and cowboy outfits also, of course! Halloween was the best as we skittered through fallen leaves upon sidewalks to houses with porch lights and bowls of candy.
That was once upon a time. When we were older the decision was made (not by the kids!) to move to the suburbs. My sister, Jessie, and I thought our lives were ruined. My friends gave me a going away party (I was going away by 20 minutes, but hey, I didn’t drive!) of which I received cards and red roses. Lots of tears, too. On the day of the move, Jessie and I locked ourselves in the bathroom vowing we would never leave. We did that once with the old station wagon, too. Of course, the car was sold, as was the house.
The best and only thing about moving to the suburbs was the old farmhouse in the center of the addition. The out buildings were a bit dilapidated, but still very fun to peruse. I remember there was always one red lamp on in one of the windows of the farmhouse … or was there? Using my already curious imagination, I lurked around finding stories and fabricating all sorts of curiosities. It was a great place to visit on dark and stormy nights. Halloween was different, too, as there were no leaves to skitter through even though the candy was the same.
As a young girl, I knew I preferred the old, the ones full of stories to anything modern. I guess I grew up old-fashioned before it was fashionable. I wanted my life to be part of a story … ”Little House on the Prairie,” “Anne of Green Gables,” Abigail Adams, Emily Dickinson … and the list went on. I think perhaps I still entertain those possibilities.
When I married, we owned an old cabin in the mountains of Pennsylvania. I was back to the old house routine with trees and gardens, and I loved it. Halloween was great fun there, too. Children came to the door prepared to tell a story or a joke, recite a poem or even sing a song. Again, leaves were knee deep in that old neighborhood! Coming back to Indiana to build a farmhouse and a farm, we had new construction, but I insisted it look old. We fashioned the kitchen from that of Tasha Tudor, a New England author, complete with a buttery (an old word for pantry).
I eventually ended up in this old house with skittering leaves, a picket fence in need of painting and old stories co-mingling with mine within the walls. On the day Lee ripped off the siding, we discovered the original wood underneath. I was so happy it was there. Old wood. Old house. Old gardens.
My fascination with the old leads me to the question … do I love the old because of the stories or do I love the stories because of the old? I don’t think I have an answer for that one.
I do know I chose this town to be mine. I chose this town … this street … this house. When I bike downtown for meetings, or the Cruise To The Monument, or music or dinner or lunch or festivals, I never tire of the beauty of the town or the stories each wall shares with us, if we would just listen.
Beauty. History. Architecture. Stories. We have it all, my friends, go look for yourself.
As for that old house of my youth, it is now part of a historical district complete with signs and plaques. It is preserved and my young stories live within its history.
That is a lovely thing to think about when I go to sleep at night.
