The Brokaw, Angola

Good Boys (R) — Today: 6, 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 3:30, 6, 9:30 p.m. Monday: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.

IT: Chapter Two (R) — Today: 6, 8:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 11:30 a.m., 2, 6, 8:45 p.m. Monday: 5, 6, 8:45 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday: 6:30 p.m.

The Strand, Kendallville

IT: Chapter 2 (R) — Today: 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m. Monday: Closed Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.

Overcomer (PG) — Today: 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m. Monday: Closed Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.

Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett

Ready or Not (R) — Today and Saturday: 8:15 p.m.

It: Chapter 2 (R) — Today and Saturday: 9:45 p.m.

NCG Cinemas, Auburn

Hustlers (R) — 11:05 a.m., 1:45, 4:20, 7, 9:40 p.m.

The Goldfinch (R) — 11:50 a.m., 3:10, 6:30, 9:45 p.m.

It: Chapter Two (R) — 11 a.m., 1:40, 2:35, 3:30, 5:15, 6:15, 7:15, 8:50, 9:50 p.m.

Angel Has Fallen (R) — 11 a.m., 1:40, 4:25, 7:10, 9:55 p.m.

Good Boys (2019) (R) — 11:25 a.m., 2:15, 4:35, 6:50, 9:20 p.m.

Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 11:15 a.m., 12:30 p.m.

The Lion King (2019) (PG) — 12:50, 3:35, 6:30, 9:15 p.m.

