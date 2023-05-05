TODAY

PREP BOYS VOLLEYBALL

DeKalb at Homestead Invitational, 9 a.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Angola’s Tony Wright Memorial Tournament (Fremont, Fairfield, Bishop Luers, Blackhawk Christian, Northridge, Valparaiso and Norwell), 9 a.m.

Churubusco at Bishop Dwenger Invitational, 9 a.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Adams Central and Goshen at Central Noble Round Robin, 9 a.m.

Manchester, New Haven and South Adams at Garrett Invitational, 9 a.m.

Bishop Luers, Elkhart Christian and Southwood at Fremont Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

East Noble at Angola, DH, 10 a.m.

Churubusco at Northrop, 10 a.m.

Lakeland at Concord, DH, 10 a.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Churubusco at South Adams Starfire Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Angola at Elkhart, DH, 10 a.m.

Central Noble, East Noble and John Glenn at Lakeland Invitational, 10 a.m.

Prairie Heights at Elkhart Christian, DH, 10 a.m.

Westview at Mishawaka Marian, 10 a.m.

Adams Central at DeKalb, 10 a.m.

New Haven at Fremont, DH, 11 a.m.

Hamilton at Fairview (Ohio), DH, 11 a.m.

Manchester at DeKalb, noon

Garrett at Leo, DH, noon

PREP UNIFIED TRACK

Central Noble, DeKalb and East Noble at Fort Wayne North Side’s Unified Relays, noon

PREP BOYS GOLF

Lakeland at Concord Invitational, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Whitko at Central Noble, 4:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Churubusco, 4:30 p.m.

Westview at Fremont, 4:45 p.m.

Columbia City at West Noble, 5 p.m.

FW North Side at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Norwell at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

Churubusco at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.

East Noble at Columbia City, 5:30 p.m.

Heritage at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.

Westview at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Westview at Bethany Christian, 5 p.m.

Eastside at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Heritage at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.

South Bend Career Academy at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.

Columbia City at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS GOLF

Woodlan at Eastside, 4:30 p.m.

Norwell at East Noble, 5:15 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

East Noble at DeKalb, 5 p.m.

PREP UNIFIED TRACK

East Noble at Goshen, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Columbia City at East Noble, 6 p.m.

