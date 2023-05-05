TODAY
PREP BOYS VOLLEYBALL
DeKalb at Homestead Invitational, 9 a.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Angola’s Tony Wright Memorial Tournament (Fremont, Fairfield, Bishop Luers, Blackhawk Christian, Northridge, Valparaiso and Norwell), 9 a.m.
Churubusco at Bishop Dwenger Invitational, 9 a.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Adams Central and Goshen at Central Noble Round Robin, 9 a.m.
Manchester, New Haven and South Adams at Garrett Invitational, 9 a.m.
Bishop Luers, Elkhart Christian and Southwood at Fremont Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
East Noble at Angola, DH, 10 a.m.
Churubusco at Northrop, 10 a.m.
Lakeland at Concord, DH, 10 a.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Churubusco at South Adams Starfire Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Angola at Elkhart, DH, 10 a.m.
Central Noble, East Noble and John Glenn at Lakeland Invitational, 10 a.m.
Prairie Heights at Elkhart Christian, DH, 10 a.m.
Westview at Mishawaka Marian, 10 a.m.
Adams Central at DeKalb, 10 a.m.
New Haven at Fremont, DH, 11 a.m.
Hamilton at Fairview (Ohio), DH, 11 a.m.
Manchester at DeKalb, noon
Garrett at Leo, DH, noon
PREP UNIFIED TRACK
Central Noble, DeKalb and East Noble at Fort Wayne North Side’s Unified Relays, noon
PREP BOYS GOLF
Lakeland at Concord Invitational, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Whitko at Central Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Churubusco, 4:30 p.m.
Westview at Fremont, 4:45 p.m.
Columbia City at West Noble, 5 p.m.
FW North Side at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Norwell at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Columbia City, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
Westview at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Westview at Bethany Christian, 5 p.m.
Eastside at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.
South Bend Career Academy at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
Columbia City at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Woodlan at Eastside, 4:30 p.m.
Norwell at East Noble, 5:15 p.m.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
East Noble at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
PREP UNIFIED TRACK
East Noble at Goshen, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Columbia City at East Noble, 6 p.m.
