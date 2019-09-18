Prep Girls Golf Hornets prevail in regular season finale
CHURUBUSCO — Angola won its final regular season match Wednesday over Churubusco, 177-180, at Eel River.
Teryn Stanley was medalist with a 37 to lead the Hornets.
Angola also had a 43 from Isabell Deem, 48 from Maddie Herman, 49 from Katie Smith, 51 from Ann Reiniche and 55 from Victoria Miller.
College Soccer Trine women’s team falls in home opener
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s soccer team lost its home opener 3-1 to Heidelberg (Ohio) Wednesday afternoon at Weaver Field.
Courtney Reece scored off of a corner kick from Auburn senior Marisa Robinett 4 minutes, 16 seconds into the match for the Thunder (2-3-1).
The Student Princes (3-3) scored all of their goals in the second half, including the first two tallies 69 seconds apart early in the half. Heidelberg added an insurance goal with 23 seconds left.
Trine outshot the Student Princes 14-9 and had an 8-1 advantage in corner kicks. Ahdrin Bordner made five saves in goal for the Thunder.
Volleyball Heights outlasts Churubusco Eagles
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights defeated Northeast Corner Conference rival Churubusco in five sets Tuesday night during the Panthers’ annual Volley For a Cure match. The scores were 18-25, 25-16, 25-19, 22-25, 15-11.
The PH volleyball program honored Prairie Heights Middle School student Conlei Walworth as she continues her battle against cancer and remembered Teresa Knight, a 1982 Prairie Heights graduate who died of cancer on Aug. 26. PHMS volleyball player Madison Knight, Teresa’s daughter, received a blanket in her mother’s honor.
Heights is 8-8, 2-2 in the NECC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.