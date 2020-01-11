College Hockey Thunder men win, tie vs. Concordia
ANGOLA — The Trine University men’s hockey team entered the first intermission down 1-0, but still came away with an 8-2 victory over visiting Concordia, Wisconsin, Friday night at Thunder Ice Arena.
The lone goal of the first was a power-play goal for the Falcons giving them the 1-0 lead heading into the second period.
From that point, Blake Robertson, Garrett Hallford, Brendan Prappas, TJ Delaney, Carmine Taffo, Brad Jenion and Brandon Krumpschmid all scored as part of an 8-0 run that lasted nearly the remainder of the game. Concordia scored once more at the 19:52 mark to conclude the game.
Senior Brett Young made 22 saves in goal for the Thunder.
On Saturday evening, Trine and Concordia played to a 2-2 tie to complete the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association weekend series. All goals were scored on the power play.
Prappas had a goal and an assist for the Thunder (7-7-1, 5-4-1 NCHA). Corey Robertson put Trine ahead 2-1 with a second period goal. Hallford had two assists, and Young made 25 saves. The Falcons are 8-5-2, 4-4-2.
Trine women too much for Cougars
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s hockey team defeated Chatham, Pennsylvania, 6-1 on Saturday afternoon at Thunder Ice Arena to get back to the .500 mark.
The Thunder (5-5-3) scored three goals each in the final two periods. Emily Moore scored twice in the third period.
Katie Plyer and Sydney Hernalsteen each had a goal and an assist for Trine. Eryn Isaacson and Sara Martino also scored.
Emily Nettesheim made 20 saves in the Thunder goal for her first win of the season.
Trine ACHA D2 men win
DETROIT — Trine University’s ACHA Division 2 men’s team won 4-0 over over Oakland University’s ACHA Division 3 squad Friday night at the Detroit Skating Club.
The Thunder outshot the Golden Grizzlies 61-22. James Fry stopped all 22 shots in the Trine goal to earn the shutout.
Christian Karbler scored two goals and Joseph Lajcaj had two assists for the Thunder (11-9-1). Grant Dickinson and Nicholas Ludeman each had a goal and an assist.
Oakland could not make the return trip to Trine Saturday. The game was canceled due to hazardous road conditions and will not be made up.
Trine ACHA D3 team loses outside
DETROIT — Trine University’s ACHA Division 3 men’s team played an outdoor game at Clark Park Friday, but lost to Lawrence Tech 4-1.
The Thunder lost to Indiana 6-2 on Saturday inside of Redford Ice Arena. The game was moved inside because of rain.
Trine (9-6-1) will finish up play in the Lawrence Tech Outdoor Classic with a game today.
College Track and Field Trine men, women tops in home invite
ANGOLA — The Trine University men’s and women’s indoor track teams both claimed first-place finishes at the university’s Sean Brady/Keith Turner Alumni Open Saturday at the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Athletic & Recreation Center.
The men’s team scored 165 points, narrowly edging runner-up Grace College (164), while the women’s team totaled 117 points.
For the men, Derek Miller (3,000-meter run, 8:48.8), Jake Gladieux (60 hurdles, 8.59) and Ben Williams (long jump, 22-1) all earned top finishes in their events, with a number of other athletes grabbing second- and third-place spots.
On the women’s side, Stephanie Hartpence (400 in 1:05.55) and Valerie Obear (weight throw at 50-11) earned top spots in their events.
