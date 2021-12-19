KENDALLVILLE — A tragic work accident that resulted in the death of a Noble County Highway Department worker was the most-read story of the week.
Jerry Jones, 53, of Albion, was pronounced dead at the scene after getting pinned between two vehicles when one unexpectedly lurched forward.
At approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday, Noble County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call at 9867 W. Knapp Lake Road in regards to a work accident.
A Noble County Highway Department crew was mowing a side ditch in the area of 9867 W. Knapp Lake Road when the tractor conducting the mowing became stuck in the ditch. A county highway employee pulled the tractor out of the ditch using a dump truck.
As the dump truck and tractor came out of the ditch onto the roadway and came to a stop, Jones walked in between the two vehicles to remove the tow chain. At that time, the tractor accidentally lunged forward and pinned Jones between the two vehicles.
The story received a wide range of sad reactions from area readers on social media channels.
These were the Top 10 most-read stories of the week on kpcnews.com for the week of Dec. 9-15:
1) Noble County Highway Department worker killed in accident — 10,502 pageviews
2) Spencerville man accused of child abuse involving infant twins — 4,268 pageviews
3) Auburn woman arrested for dealing meth — 2,091 pageviews
4) Crookwed Lake fire causes extensive damage — 1,649 pageviews
5) City denies special exception for eyesore pawn shop demolition — 1,586 pageviews
6) Cougars make statement at Southport — 1,382 pageviews
7) Man who didn’t return to jail after funeral caught — 1,292 pageviews
8) Todd Wilson (obituary) — 1,055 pageviews
9) Man murdered in July was packed up in a chest — 1,042 pageviews
10) Local business changing focus for 2022 — 891 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, posts about the highway department accident, an online threat against a Lakeland school not in LaGrange County and an alarm from Parkview Health officials about hospitalization numbers were the top posts of the week:
Dec. 14: (Shared from The News Sun) The worker was pinned between a mowing tractor and a dump truck that had just pulled the tractor out of a ditch — 8,669 people reached, 256 reactions, 87 shares, 44 comments
Dec. 9: (Shared from The News Sun) The student alerted school authorities and Lakeland’s resource officer was able to investigate and determine there was no threat to LaGrange County students — 5,693 people reached, 18 reactions, four shares, three comments
Dec. 14: It’s been one year since the first COVID-19 vaccines were given in Indiana, but statewide and regional hospitalization numbers are almost equally as high as they were a year ago. The difference now is that more than 80% of those filling up beds are from the ~50% of the population that hasn’t had those shots, and the numbers are pushing Parkview hospitals and staff to the brink — 5,138 people reached, 31 reactions, nine shares, 51 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, posts about an escapee being caught by officers, a longtime Auburn office furniture business changing its focus and the highway department worker death were the top posts of the week:
Dec. 11: (The Herald Republican) I’ll be home for Christmas ... Man who went on the lam after skipping town on funeral furlough is back in jail — 2,049 people reached, 39 reactions, 10 shares, one comment
Dec. 10: (The Star) Long time Auburn business changing its focus to better serve its customers heading into the new year — 2,645 people reached, 89 reactions, nine shares, 20 comments
Dec. 14: (The News Sun) A tragic accident claimed the life of a Noble County Highway Department worker who was working on Knapp Lake Road this morning — 16,074 people reached, 896 reactions, 163 shares, 273 comments
