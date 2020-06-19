AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival kicked off its summer downtown Auburn cruise-ins Thursday evening.
This is the first year for the ACD Festival to host the cruise-ins, in cooperation with the Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and the DeKalb Chamber Partnership. Cruise-ins typically are held on the third Thursday of each month throughout the summer, and they often coincide with other downtown Auburn events.
The first cruise-in of the season had been scheduled for May 21 but was canceled.
Thursday, cars began rolling into downtown Auburn well ahead of the official 6 p.m. start time and had filled many spots on three sides of the DeKalb County Courthouse square by 5 p.m.
ACD Festival Executive Director Leslie Peel said she was pleased with the early turnout.
“We were kind of expecting a bit of a crowd,” she said. “We’re super-excited to get a chance to take this over from the DeKalb Chamber and DABA.”
Peel said the cruise-ins would retain their familiar format. Taking over the cruise-ins allows the festival to show it is more than just a Labor-Day-weekend event, Peel added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.