ANGOLA — In their final game before sectionals, the East Noble boys basketball team traveled to Angola to take on the Hornets Tuesday night in what was its final home game of the season.
The Hornets came into the game having lost seven straight and looked to turn their fortunes around at the expense of East Noble, but it was not to be as the size and speed of the Knights resulted in their eighth straight defeat, losing 58-45 and dropping to 6-15 overall.
East Noble was paced by 20 points from senior Chris Hood and 18 from classmate Spencer Denton, while Angola charted 18 from senior Dylan Oberlin and 16 from junior Landon Herbert.
The Hornets stuck with East Noble early on, trailing 14-10 after a first quarter buzzer beater by junior Tyler Call ended a 5-0 run by the Knights.
In the second, the two teams traded the first four baskets before Hood sparked a 7-0 run in a minute and a half for the Knights to lead 25-14 with 4:15 left until the break. The Hornets followed with a 6-0 run of their own by Oberlin and Herbert to trail just by five.
Besides two straight scores by East Noble followed by the same by Angola to open the third, it was back-and-forth action by both teams with neither the Knights pulling away or the Hornets drawing any closer than four points. Knights senior Avery Kline made a 3-pointer with three seconds left to give East Noble a 43-36 lead at the end of the quarter.
The final eight minutes was all the Knights needed to pull away, with Hood scoring the first six points to push the Knights lead back up to 13 with the Hornets in too deep of a hole to come back from.
Other scorers for East Noble were Kline (9 points), junior Max Bender (7) and senior Eli Mark and junior Hunter Kline (2 each).
For Angola, junior Jake Land (6), sophomore Dane Lantz (3) and Call (2) contributed to the Hornets’ total.
The Hornets finish their regular season Friday when they travel to Lakeland. The Knights face Northrop in the first round of the Class 4A DeKalb Sectional Tuesday night.
East Noble JV 49,
Angola 38
The Knights led 10-4 after the first quarter, 22-19 at halftime and 34-28 en route to a victory over the Hornets.
Leading East Noble with 13 points was freshman Landon Swogger. Carver Miller and Mason Hankins also hit double figures with 10 each.
Angola junior Andre Tagliaferri led his team with a game-high 15 points.
The Hornets won the C-Team game 32-30.
