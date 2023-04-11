PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Angola at DeKalb, 4:30 p.m.

East Noble at West Noble, 4:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS GOLF

West Noble and Westview at Prairie Heights (Cedar Lake), 4:30 p.m.

Angola at Snider, 5 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Northridge at Lakeland, 5 p.m.

Central Noble at Goshen, 5:30 p.m.

DeKalb at Concordia, 5:30 p.m.

Snider at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Manchester at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.

Columbia City at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.

Whitko at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.

DeKalb at Snider, 5:30 p.m.

Wawasee at Westview, 5:30 p.m.

PREP UNIFIED TRACK

Central Noble, F.W. North Side at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Trine at Adrian, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS

Saint Mary’s at Trine, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

Calvin at Trine, 7 p.m.

