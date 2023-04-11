PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Angola at DeKalb, 4:30 p.m.
East Noble at West Noble, 4:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
West Noble and Westview at Prairie Heights (Cedar Lake), 4:30 p.m.
Angola at Snider, 5 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Northridge at Lakeland, 5 p.m.
Central Noble at Goshen, 5:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Concordia, 5:30 p.m.
Snider at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Manchester at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.
Columbia City at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
Whitko at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Snider, 5:30 p.m.
Wawasee at Westview, 5:30 p.m.
PREP UNIFIED TRACK
Central Noble, F.W. North Side at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine at Adrian, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS
Saint Mary’s at Trine, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
Calvin at Trine, 7 p.m.
