TODAY

TENNIS

Wimbledon, Men’s Doubles Championship, London, ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

Wimbledon, Women’s Singles Championship, London (Taped), ABC, 3 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H., USA, noon

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ambetter Health 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H., USA, 3 p.m.

GOLF

The Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland, CBS, noon

PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Third Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio, Golf Channel, noon

PGA, Barbasol Championship, Third Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky., Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1, 1 and 10 p.m.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

Week 4: Trilogy vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Triplets vs. 3’s Company, Power vs. Ball Hogs, Ghost Ballers vs. Bivouac, Tri-State vs. Killer 3’s, Aliens vs. Enemies, Memphis, Tenn., CBS, 3 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

Cleveland at Texas, FS1, WBNO-FM 100.9, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, Fox, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, WLW-AM 700, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, WCSR-FM 92.1, Fox Sports 1230 AM and 99.7 FM, 9:15 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

Summer League, Las Vegas, ESPN, 3 and 5 p.m.

MEN’S LACROSSE

PLL: Chrome vs. Cannons, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN, 7 p.m.

UFC Fight Night Main Card: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (Bantamweights), Las Vegas, ESPN, 10 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

MLS: Orlando City SC at Atlanta United, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Roots F.C. at Monterey Bay F.C., ESPN2, 10 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

WNBA All-Star Game: East vs. West, Las Vegas, ABC, 8:30 p.m.

BOXING

Showtime Championship: Frank Martin vs. Artem Harutyunyan (Lightweights), Las Vegas, Showtime, 10 p.m.

SUNDAY

TENNIS

ATP: Wimbledon, Men’s Singles Championship, London, ESPN, 9 a.m.

WTA: Wimbledon, Women’s Doubles Championship, London, ESPN, noon

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland, Golf Channel, 10 a.m.; CBS, noon

PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Final Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio, Golf Channel, noon

LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, CBS, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, Final Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky., Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NHRA: Qualifying, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo., FS1, 10:30 a.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: The Crayon 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H., WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 1:30 p.m.; USA, 2:30 p.m.

NHRA: Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo., FS1, 4 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, Peacock, 12:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, WLW-AM 700, 1:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, WBNO-FM 100.9, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, WCSR-FM 92.1, Fox Sports 1230 AM and 99.7 FM, 3:45 p.m.

Houston at LA Angels, ESPN, 7 p.m.

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1, 3:30 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

Summer League, Las Vegas, ESPN, 4 p.m.; ESPN2, 6 p.m.

MONDAY

MLB BASEBALL

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, WBNO-FM 100.9, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, WLW-AM 700, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, WCSR-FM 92.1, Fox Sports 1230 AM and 99.7 FM, 7:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, FS1, 9:30 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

Summer League, ESPN, 9 p.m.

