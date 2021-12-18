BUTLER — It turned into a free throw shooting contest, with one team capitalizing with the clock stopped and the other failing to convert.
That can give a trailing team an opening it needs, even when down by double digits. It can be the difference between victory and defeat when the score is even closer.
After jumping ahead 7-2 early, Lakeland trailed the rest of the way, but made things uneasy late for host Eastside in Saturday’s Northeast Corner Conference contest.
The Blazers held off the Lakers’ rally for a 56-46 win.
Eastside won its fifth straight game, improving to 9-4 overall and 4-2 in the NECC. Lakeland is 6-8 in all games and 1-5 in the NECC.
Junior Grace Kresicher led the Blazers with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Skyelar Kessler also reached double figures with 10 points and freshman Paige Traxler added eight.
Lakeland built a 7-2 lead by driving to the basket and being aggressive on the offensive glass.
Eastside rallied to grab a 9-7 lead after one. Shutting down Lakeland’s drives to the basket, the hosts outscored the Lakers 10-4 in the final 3 minutes, 15 seconds of the half for a 25-15 lead.
A Kessler dribble drive and score with 4:32 left in the third gave Eastside it’s biggest lead of the night at that point, 38-19.
Those would the Blazers’ final points of the quarter, however. Lakeland got two free throws from Peyton Hartsough in the final minute to get within 16 points.
The Blazers got the first two scores of the final quarter, first on a steal by Traxler, and later by Kessler on a feed from Traxler, to push the lead to 42-22.
Lakeland didn’t quit though.
Behind senior Kayla Poole and junior Faith Riehl, the Lakers pulled within four points.
Poole, who led her team with 18 points, completed a three-point play with 6:28 to play, and scored again 30 seconds later after an Eastside turnover.
Following another Blazer turnover, Riehl sank both ends of a bonus to trim the margin to 13.
Eastside left an opening, missing both times on a shooting foul and the front end of two bonuses with three minutes to go.
Riehl, who had just two points through the first three quarters, scored 15 of her 17 points in the final eight minutes, including 10-of-11 at the line, to lead the Laker rally.
For good measure, she delivered a three from the left wing with 2:45 to go, cutting the margin to just five, 44-39.
Eastside got some temporary relief with single free throws from Traxler, Kessler and Kreischer over the next 45 seconds to build the lead back to eight.
Poole scored inside and Riehl sank a pair to get the Lakers within four, 47-43.
That’s where the Blazers settled down, took care of the ball, and executed at the stripe. Kessler, Kreischer and Mataya Bireley each hit two over the next 25 seconds, and Brittney Geiger added one.
Lakeland visits Westview Tuesday in another NECC game. Eastside is idle until it hosts Heritage Thursday in the first game of a boys-girls doubleheader in the old Butler High School gymnasium.
Eastside JV 48,
Lakeland 18
Eastside’s reserve team led 14-4 after a quarter and 25-7 at halftime.
Jayci Kitchen had 14 points and Lily Kreischer added 12 for Eastside. Chloe Hochstetler led Lakeland with nine.
