FORT WAYNE — It was a bittersweet moment for Damarius Cowen.
On the one hand, the Bruins fell 41-0 to the Bishop Dwenger Saints despite several good drives.
On the other, Cowen’s name now graces the top of two Northrop record boards — he’s the Bruins’ new all-time leading rusher, and their top single-season rusher.
“It feels great,” Cowen said after the game at Dwenger. “Going into the game, I wasn’t worried about beating the record, I just wanted to get this win. But now that I beat the record, it just — it feels good.”
He led the Bruins in yards for the game, with 108 total rushing yards and 57 kickoff return yards.
According to MaxPreps’s entry for Cowen, he’s earned 1,476 rushing yards this season from 233 attempts, an average of 164 yards per game.
The game against Dwenger brings Cowen to 2,191 career rushing yards.
“He’s a great kid, and he deserves everything,” Bruins Head Coach Jason Doerffler said.
The Bruins started off strong with a first drive that nearly ended with a touchdown, but were unable to reach the end zone at all.
“We still like our team,” Doerffler said, hiding a smile behind his mask. “Dwenger’s a great team. At this point in the season, we’re trying to stay healthy and get better in two weeks. Tonight, it really snowballed in the second quarter, but in all honesty we didn’t play terrible and we’re capable of competing with them.
“I think we showed it on the first drive, and we forced some turnovers in the first half. We just have to be better.”
Quarterback Keone Bates threw for a total of 41 yards from three completions, with Jayden Schmenk taking 30 yards. CJ Davis had 4 receiving yards, and Adrian Sewell had 7.
Cowen handled most of the Bruins’ run game, with additional yards from Dezmend Shaw (22), Schmenk (19), and Julante Hinton (14).
On the other end of the ball, Kareem Freeman and Amarion Collins both recorded four tackles.
Freeman and Hinton each had one sack.
“The defense played tough,” Doerffler said.
Looking forward, the Bruins will face the North Side Legends in the opening round of playoffs Friday, Oct. 30. They earned a close 28-27 win against the Legends on Oct. 9.
“It’s going to be a tremendous challenge,” Doerffler said. “Our game last week’s not going to matter in two weeks. We’re going to have to play extremely well, and they’re a dangerous football team.
“I think it’ll be a tremendous game, but we’re going to have to play very, very well and catch some breaks and do what we did last week: play well offensively, play good defense, control with special teams, and that kind of stuff. It’ll be a challenge.”
Last week, Cowen earned 257 rushing yards against the Legends’ defense. He said he’s ready to face them again.
“I feel very positive about the game,” he said. “We’re going to go in there, beat North Side, and continue on.”
The win left Homestead and Bishop Dwenger in a tie for the Summit Athletic Conference title, as both teams went 8-1 in conference play this season. Homestead’s lone loss came from Northrop, and the Saints lost to Homestead in triple overtime.
