WATERLOO — DeKalb High School’s unified bowling team captured top honors, being named state champion at the state finals competition March 18 in Indianapolis.
“We won by over 200 pins and set a new state record,” said head coach LeaKay Fields.
Unified bowling at DeKalb is in its fourth year. Last year was the first year the team had advanced to finals, ultimately placing fourth, Fields said.
“This team has grown as a team and in their bowling. This is what was needed for us to be able to win state,” she added.
“We finished first in sectional by 218 pins over Valparaiso. We bowled five baker games. We took three teams — a girl’s team, a boy’s team, and a co-ed team. These three teams made up the DeKalb total of 2,103 pins,” Fields said.
Also serving as coaches are Mike Snyder, Carol Fike-Baker and Ryan Baker.
Unified athletes are helped by partners. The team’s athletes and partners are Rachel Holsinger, Jaiden Stokes, DaeMynn Kessler, Michael Smith, Jeremiah Whitacker, Colton Johnson, Aiden Neeley, Scott Slaybaugh, Abby Messer, Carter Thompson, Sami Govenor, Emily Bain, Claribel Pinedo, Adam Dunn, Michael Rigsby, Hayden Widner, Conner Clingan, Elizabeth Jones, Josh Wirges, Hayden Dibble, Ray Chaflin, Harlee Toy, Max McGinnis, Adam Snyder, Kylye Snyder, Alexis Shipe, Haley Skeens, Keagon Yarian, Shaeleigh Budd-Davis, Kailyn Atkinson and Autumn Klinker.
“I love working with them,” Fields said.
“It’s amazing to stand back and watch the partners take care of the athletes. It’s just amazing.”
