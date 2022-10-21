Have you ever been angry? Angry about something you cannot change? Have you ever been hurt? Hurt by something or someone that cannot be fixed? I am sure we all have.
The question then becomes, “What next?” What do we do next? Do we say something back to someone? Do we sit and stew in a mess and the pain for a time?
I am a sitter. It is not attractive. I know this about me but aren’t we all works in progress? Aren’t we all?
When I am willing and able, I do things to move myself out of the pit. Let’s be honest; the pit is not where you want to be found. We sit in the pit, and it isn’t attractive or healthy. It doesn’t solve anything to sit in a pit and stew. So here is what I do on my better days:
I listen to good praise music. For you, this might be good old hymns, organ music, or the like that you need to listen to for healing. For me, it is good praise and worship! Today is a bit gloomy and a pit day for me! I am sitting in my office with my headphones in and listening to Chris Tomlin sing about being a reflection of God’s love. Well, there is a reason to get out of the pit! I want to be a reflection of God’s love!!!!!!!!!!
The song even mentions that there will be cloudy days!!!!
We are never promised a perfect day; scripture tells us the opposite.
Chris Tomlin wrote a song that touches my heart. He wrote with a country singer, so it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it sure speaks to my heart on gloomy pit days.
You’re the Lord of all creation, God; You made me in Your image
And I’m just a reflection of the love that I’ve been given
Everybody wants to be somebody
I wanna be somebody too
If I’m gonna be known for something
I wanna be known for You
The premise behind the song is that the moon does not shine on its own; it only reflects the glow/shine of the sun. I want to reflect the son of God! When I do that, I am no longer fixated on whatever has me in the pit, so to speak.
I also pray. A good conversion with God is soothing. I have yelled, cried, been silent, pleaded for answers, and much more in my prayer time. This is a good time to journal things to God. I can reflect on the moments in my life when he has been there in the dark times. We all need reminders of those powerful things.
One of the best things I do is find reasons to praise. I begin by saying or singing the doxology:
Praise God from whom all blessings flow;
Praise Him, all creatures here below:
Praise Him above, ye heav’nly host;
Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost
I can praise Him currently for the colors outside. I can praise Him for our first grandson. I can praise Him for good friends. I can praise Him for His word that tells me He is close to the brokenhearted. The pit can last days, weeks, or more. I can choose thought to always focus on the good instead of the bad.
Excuse me while I crank the praise music, journal and count my blessings.
