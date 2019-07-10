Prep Baseball Quartet named to Academic All-State team
Four area baseball players were selected to the 2019 Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association Academic All-State team.
Lakeland’s AJ Poe, DeKalb’s Ben Christiansen, Angola’s Eric Cockroft and Hunter Sharick of Westview were named to the list, which was released on Tuesday night.
Prep Volleyball Blazers looking for coaches
BUTLER — Eastside High School is currently looking for varsity and junior varsity volleyball coaches.
If interested, contact Eastside High School athletic director Aaron Willard by email at awillard@dkeschools.com.
