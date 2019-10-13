LEO-CEDARVILLE – Friday evening’s Northeast Eight Conference matchup between the host Leo Lions and the visiting Columbia City Eagles was dominated by a cold driving rain that started just before kick-off and lasted until the final play, but it was the host Lions that dampened the Eagles with a running game that put the Eagles into an early hole on the way to a 29-14 win that handed the Eagles their fourth loss in a row.
With the Lions’ only loss coming to undefeated and NE8 leader East Noble, the Eagles knew that the host Lions offense relied almost strictly on the run. Operating out of a full-house backfield the Lions used counter plays and misdirection to rack up 372 yards rushing for the game.
Taking the opening kick-off the Lions went 76 yards in only four plays, with the big play coming on a misdirection that 6-foot 185-pound senior running back Peyton Wall took 62 yards for the score, putting the Lions up 7-0 after the PAT kick with only 1:48 off the clock.
On the ensuing kick-off, Columbia city junior TJ Bedwell took off from the Columbia City one and returned the kick all the way to the Leo 33-yard line. Unfortunately in the next three plays the Eagles garnered a minus-six yards and were forced to punt.
The Lions took over on their own 10-yard line and started a 14-play, 90 yard drive covering the whole distance on the ground, with running back Wall covering 68 yards on six carries and quarterback Jackson Barbour covering 22 yards including the final yard on a one-yard quarterback sneak to give Leo a 14-0 lead with 1:15 left in the first quarter.
Another three-and-out by the Eagle offense put the Columbia City defense back on the field to start the second quarter. The Lions took over on their own 35 and made it to midfield where Peyton Wall ripped off another big run taking the ball all the way down to the Columbia City 10-yard line. Three plays later Leo quarterback Barbour completed a pass to a wide-open Greyson LaRocque for the touchdown. Barbour hit LaRocque for the two-point conversion on a broken play to give Leo a 22-0 lead with 7:51 left in the first half.
On the ensuing possession, the Eagle offense made its way into the Leo red-zone, as quarterback Gregory Bolt completed passes of 7, 11, and 12 yards to Michael Sievers, Kieran Gilles and TJ Bedwell to drive the ball all the way down to the Leo 19-yard line, but the Eagles turned the ball over when a Bolt pass was tipped and intercepted by Leo’s Cameron Livingston.
The Eagle defense stiffened, forcing a short Leo punt, but the Eagles were unable to take advantage, coming up just short on a fourth-and-five scramble by Bolt that gained four yards.
The Eagle defense dodged a bullet as the Lions had a touchdown called back before halftime on a holding penalty. Columbia City was able to hold the Lions and went into halftime down 22-0.
Following a Columbia City punt, the Lions again put together a scoring drive, going 53 yards in 10 plays all on the ground. Wall took the ball over from five yards out to put the hosts up 29-0 with 3:43 left in the third quarter.
The Eagles again ventured into the Leo end of the field going all the way down to the Leo 24-yard line. On a third-and-15 from the Leo 29-yard line, Bolt was intercepted again on another tipped ball, blunting another Eagle drive.
The Columbia City defense got the ball back forcing a fumble on the Lions second play from scrimmage that was recovered by junior Brooks Longenbaugh.
From the Leo 27 yard line, Bolt completed a 21-yard pass to sophomore Hunter Herron to give the Eagles a first and goal from the six-yard line. Three plays later, sophomore running back Abe Barrera went into the end zone virtually untouched from one yard out as the Eagles cut the Leo lead to 29-7 with 7:44 left in the game.
The Eagles got the ball back with barely two minutes left in the contest, but that was more than they needed as Max Bedwell ripped off 10 yards on the first play from scrimmage and then went 59 yards down the left side for a touchdown with 1:51 left in the game that cut the Leo margin to the final score of 29-14.
The win gives Leo a 7-1 record, while the Eagles fall to 4-4 heading into Friday’s final home game of the regular season against Northeast Eight Conference foe Norwell.
