EMMA — Churubusco High School’s volleyball team has been having a solid season so far in 2023, and that continued Thursday night at Westview as the Eagles dropped the first set before coming back for a 15-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-17 win over the Warriors in an Northeast Corner Conference matchup.
With the win, the Eagles improved to 14-3 overall, 5-0 NECC. Westview fell to 9-10, 2-3.
Churubusco was able get out to small early leads in the final three sets before pulling away late in each set to preserve its perfect NECC mark.
Churubusco coach Mel Winters said the Eagles often seem to get out to a sluggish start in the Warrior Dome.
“We switched around our lineup a bit, and I think it took awhile for us to figure it out,” Winters said.
Winters said she feels pretty good about where her team is as it enters the home stretch of the 2023 season.
“The girls are working hard,” Winters said. “We’ve been playing really consistent.”
Several players, including Indiana University commit Ella Boersema, are closing in on personal and team records.
Westview coach Heidi Brohm said the Warriors wanted to come out with some energy and knock the Eagles out of sync.
“We wanted to limit Boersema’s touches, and I think we were able to do that in the first set,” Brohm said.
As the season begins to wind down, Brohm wants her young team — that features just one senior — to continue to grow, and learn to be more aggressive.
The Eagles have an NECC showdown looming with Angola. The two NECC leaders will meet at Churubusco on Sept. 26.
This weekend, the Eagles will be in action at a tournament at Tippecanoe Valley with North Judson, Northfield and Flora Carroll.
Westview returns to action Tuesday night at home against Garrett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.