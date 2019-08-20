LAGRANGE — A man who reported jumped from a moving car wound up being booked in the LaGrange County jail on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
According to the LaGrange County Sheriff Office, deputies responded to a call about a man jumping from a moving vehicle Sunday night. The incident occurred at 9:56 p.m. in the 4300 block of South S.R. 3.
When the arrived, they found Heath Ault II, 20, no address given, walking along the roadway. The police report said Ault had several small abrasions on his body, but refused medical treatment.
Ault allegedly failed a preliminary breath test for alcohol and was transported to the LaGrange County jail on a charge of public intoxication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.