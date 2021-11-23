TODAY
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Heritage at Garrett, 6 p.m.
DeKalb at Northrop, 6 p.m.
Concord at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at NorthWood, 6 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
DeKalb, Eastside vs. Concordia at FW South Side Natatorium, 6:15 p.m.
FRIDAY
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Eastside at Edgerton, Ohio, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northrop at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Fremont, 6 p.m.
