Sept. 7
“If These Cars Could Talk”: 1931 Duesenberg SedanTime: 2 p.m.
Cost: Free with admission
Come and learn more about this elegantly designed Duesenberg!
Sept. 8
Grandparent’s Day!Time: 10 a.m.
Cost: Free with admission
Spend the day exploring with the grandkids as you experiment with clay sculpting, design a miniature race track, and enjoy a reading of the book “If I Built A Car” by Chris Van Dusen.
“Sunday Spotlight”: Duesenberg: A Legend in Racing and LuxuryTime: 2 p.m.
Cost: Free with admission
This presentation takes a biographical look at the two brothers and their love of automobiles, the sport of racing and the pursuit to push the limits of automobile design and capabilities.
Sept. 16
Driving Experience at Gingerman RacewayTime: 9 a.m.
Cost: $750 for one event, $1,200 for two events, $1,500 for all three events
Each year the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum Driving Experience explores great tracks and exhilarating racing fun!
Sept. 19
Educator Open HouseTime: 4 p.m.
Cost: Free for educators
Teachers, join us for refreshments and door prizes as you learn about how the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum can deliver science, history, engineering and art standards in our fully redesigned Education Program!
Sept. 21
Cars & Coffee at the PlazaTime: 9 a.m.
Cost: Free
“Cars & Coffee” is open to all vehicles: classic, exotic, muscle and favorite cars. Drive your car, park in the Plaza, and share it with the public. Or, just stop by to see some excellent “rides.”
Oct. 13
“Sunday Spotlight”: Behind The Scenes: Building Classic AutomobilesTime: 2 p.m.
Cost: Free with Admission
This presentation looks at how the Auburn Automobile Company built their classic cars.
Oct. 27
Trunk or TreatTime: 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Similar to children going house to house to get candy treats, they go car to car with museum volunteers and staff members at select cars throughout the museum.
Nov. 2
“If These Cars Could Talk”: 1922 HaynesTime: 2 p.m.
Cost: Free with admission
Come and learn about an automobile with a legendary history!
Nov. 9
Girl Scouts Mechanical Engineering DayTime: 9 a.m.
Cost: $15
Girls can visit the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum to earn their car design mechanical engineering badges! Girls will design and build a race car while learning about the site where some of the world’s most elegant and innovative cars were built and designed.
Nov. 10
“Sunday Spotlight”: Behind the Scenes Tour of the Museum – Archives, Artifact Storage, Freight Elevator, Collection Conservation CenterTime: 2 p.m.
Cost: Free with Admission
Have you ever been in the museum archives, conservation center, or artifact storage room? Have you ever seen the freight elevator? This is the perfect opportunity to do so!
Dec. 7
“If These Cars Could Talk”: 1941 GrahamTime: 2 p.m.
Cost: Free with Admission
The Graham, having purchased the Cord 810/812 tooling and dies from the Auburn Automobile Company, produced the Hollywood in 1941.
Dec. 8
“Sunday Spotlight”: Never Before Seen Artifacts
Time: 2 p.m.
Cost: Free with Admission
The museum houses many artifacts which help to tell the story of the Auburn Automobile Company, Cord Corporation, and the people who worked for the company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.