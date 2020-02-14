The Strand, Kendallville

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) — Today: 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday: closed, Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.

Birds of Prey (R) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7, p.m., Monday: closed, Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.

The Brokaw, Angola

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) — Today: 6, 8:45 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: noon, 3:15, 6, 8:45 p.m., Monday: 7, 9:45 p.m., Tuesday-Wednesday: 7 p.m.

Birds of Prey (R) — Today: 6, 8:45 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 12:30, 3:15, 6, 8:45 p.m., Monday: 7, 9:45 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.

NCG Cinemas, Auburn

Downhill (R) — 12:20, 2:40, 5:05, 7:25, 9:45 p.m.

Fantasy Island (PG-13) — 11:20 a.m., 2, 4:35, 7:10, 9:50 p.m.

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) — 11:45 a.m., 2:10, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30 p.m.

The Photograph (PG-13) — 11:05 a.m., 1:40, 4:20, 7, 9:40 p.m.

Bad Boys for Life (R) — 11:15 a.m., 1:25, 4:15, 7:05, 9:55 p.m.

Birds of Prey (R) — 11:10 a.m., 1:45, 4:25, 7:15, 9:55 p.m.

Gretel and Hansel (PG-13) — 11 a.m.

Dolittle (PG) — 11 a.m., 2:05, 4:30, 6:55, 9:20 p.m.

1917 (R) — 1:10, 3:55, 6:40, 9:25 p.m.

