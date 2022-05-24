MIDDLEBURY — In high school tennis, No. 3 singles is a position that tends to fly under the radar in most matches. Some may even say it’s not as important as the other positions.
But in Tuesday’s IHSAA Regional Semifinal match between Westview and Concord, the No. 3 singles dual between Warriors junior Bailey Kenner and Minutemen player Landry Schrock was of utmost importance, with the winner sending her team to the championship match against Fairfield.
Kenner, who had lost to Schrock in the East Noble Invitational earlier this season, exacted her revenge in a 2-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-4 victory in a match that lasted three and a half hours (though Kenner said it felt like days) to give the Warriors a 3-2 win over the Minutemen and punch their ticket to the final.
“I’m so proud of her,” Westview coach Carrie Clark said. “She is an overcomer. She actually had back surgery in the offseason and has a rod in her back, but nobody knows that. We didn’t know how good she would be or if she’d be physically able to play this year, but that was such a huge mental win for her. After tonight, Bailey Kenner can do anything.”
The match looked bleak for Kenner and the Warriors (10-4), with Kenner trailing one set to none and down 5-2 in the second set. Additionally, Schrock held a 40-15 lead with championship point resting on her racket.
“I just started focusing on one ball at a time and kept going because I have literally nothing to lose,” Kenner said. “I just block everyone out and cannot listen to anyone.”
Miraculously, Kenner battled all the way back to win two straight games to trail 5-4. In the tenth game, Schrock and Kenner gave it their all, with seven potential game points for Kenner and seven potential match points for Schrock, with a multitude of deuces in between.
Kenner won that battle to force a tiebreak. During the tiebreak, she scored three straight points on two separate occasions during the tiebreak to force a third set, which she also won after starting it with a 3-0 lead.
“Mentally, I struggle on the court,” Kenner said. “So coming out 3-0 to start the third set was amazing. I feel freaking awesome.”
In addition to Kenner’s victory, Paige Riegsecker (6-0, 6-4) and Maddie Stults (6-1, 6-1) won their respective matches at No. 1 and No. 2 singles over Concord’s Claire Steele and Esther Williams.
“I preach this all year long,” Clark said. “We need three points to win a match. At the beginning of the season, it’s hard for girls to understand that and they’re frustrated that they’re not playing a certain number, but it’s so satisfying at this time of year when they start to understand we just need three points.”
In the other regional semifinal match, Angola took on Northeast Corner Conference foe Fairfield in a rematch from earlier this season.
That match saw the Falcons take a 4-1 victory en route towards helping them clinch the conference title the following night.
The result of Tuesday’s match was the same, with the No. 1 doubles team of sisters Ava and Brea Harris being the lone Hornets to pick up a point. They have yet to lose a match this season and will continue into the postseason as they compete in the Individual Doubles Tournament at Northridge tonight.
“Brea and Ava kind of did what they’ve done all year,” Hornets coach Nick Burlingame said. “They are just exceptional players and have great attitudes. They kind of come out and just attack you, and it seems like before you know it, they can have you down in a hole quickly and they were able to do that tonight.”
Elina Locane at No. 1 singles had the closest match of the day for Angola, eventually losing 6-4, 6-4 to Fairfield’s Addison Mast.
“I was extremely proud of Elina and what she did against one of the best players I’ve seen in this area in a long time,” Burlingame said. “I felt like we battled at every position and that’s all you can ask for as a coach.”
Angola finishes the season with an overall record of 14-3, with their third loss coming from a solid Elkhart team.
While the Harris sisters continue their postseason tonight, the championship match between Westview and Fairfield tonight at Northridge is scheduled for 5 p.m.
“I think we’ll have to rise up at No. 1 doubles,” Clark said. “No. 2 singles has beat (Fairfield) three times this year already, so that’s a point we hope we can win, and then we’ll just have to pull out one more point. Anything is possible now.”
Northridge Regional Semifinals
Fairfield 4, Angola 1
Singles: 1. Addison Mast (F) def. Elina Locane 6-4, 6-4. 2. Faith Bontrager (F) def. Ellie Aldred 6-1, 6-3. 3. Elyse Yoder (F) def. McKenna Powers 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Ava Harris-Brea Harris (A) def. Abigail Gall-Ella Branneman 6-1, 6-0. 2. Iris Miller-Kate McGuire (F) def. Kaylee Wise-Allison Christman 6-2, 6-2.
Westview 3, Concord 2
Singles: 1. Paige Riegsecker (WV) def. Claire Steele 6-0, 6-4. 2. Maddie Stults (WV) def. Esther Williams 6-1, 6-1. 3. Bailey Kenner (WV) def. Landry Schrock 2-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Kathryn Steele-Gracie Westlake(C) def. Ava Brown-Ella Clark 7-6, 6-2. 2. Margaret Burkert-Addison May (C) def. Ella Yoder-Kamryn Miller 6-2, 6-2.
