HAMILTON — On March 14, 2020, Lakeside Grill opened its doors for the first time. Two days later, dining rooms were shut down across the state.
COVID-19.
This marked the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a long, uncertain year for the Lakeside staff. It was the death knell for restaurants across the country, no matter how old or, in Lakeside’s case, how young.
In spite of it all, they’re still here.
“It wasn’t easy,” says Robin Clifford, co-owner. “But we never expected it to be. Even before all this.”
The National Restaurant Association estimates 30% of all restaurants close in their first year for a variety of reasons in normal economic situations. By July 2020, review site Yelp announced some 60% of restaurants that were forced closed by the pandemic might remain so. In September, the National Restaurant Association pegged pandemic-related closures at 40%.
Those were not good odds facing the Cliffords.
The Cliffords set out to open Lakeside in 2019, looking to provide a unique dining experience to area residents. They renovated a closed-down pizza shop at 7305 S. Wayne St., east of Hamilton Lake, and drafted a new menu. By early 2020, they were ready for business.
“We’re family-owned and operated,” says Cassandra Clifford, co-owner with he mother. Cassandra’s sister, Brianna Clifford, is the head chef.
“And we really wanted to offer something different. Our smoked cherry wood ribs, tenderloin and smoked pizzas are very popular,” Brianna says, “and I think it really comes down to the ingredients. Our burgers and dough are made in-house, daily, and we make our own sauces. Our vegetables are always chopped fresh.”
When the first lockdown began in March 2020, Lakeside had a cooler overstocked with ingredients in anticipation of their big splash upon opening.
Carry-out was permitted, but they weren’t taking as many orders as needed. Much of their pantry went home with employees.
In the weeks that followed, it was difficult to decide how much food to buy or how many customers to expect. With the pandemic looming, it became clear that they’d have to adapt. First, they got a smoker.
“Cars lined up down the road,” says Cassandra. “We set up out front in the parking lot.”
“I think it gave folks something to do. A way to get out of the house,” Robin adds. The smoker allowed them to expand their menu, offering smoked items in an outdoor setting.
They fed hungry truckers unable to use drive-thrus. They made free deliveries to town functions and to farmers working the fields. When there have been emergencies in the community, they have made sure the first responders have been taken care of.
The Cliffords believe that coming through for their local community made all the difference.
“Most importantly,” says Robin, “it was the right thing to do.”
They hosted PTO fundraisers for elementary students, sponsored families during the holidays and provided dinners at Thanksgiving and Christmas. To support other local businesses, they purchased ingredients from distributors like Hamilton Village Foods, Kaiser’s Food Center in Butler, and Albright’s in Corunna.
Lakeside Grill now offers a full catering service for parties, graduations and more. In recent weeks, they’ve noticed more customers in the dining room.
Despite the challenges of 2020, they think the best is yet to come.
They made it.
Cassandra, Robin and the other members of their team are full of gratitude for the customers that have kept their business alive. Without community—and some creativity on their part—they doubt the restaurant would have survived. And yet, here they are. Lakeside will host a barbecue and ticket raffle on March 20th from 2-8 p.m. to celebrate its one-year anniversary. And what a year it has been.
