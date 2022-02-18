Prep Boys Basketball Chargers handle Marines
HAMILTON — West Noble defeated Hamilton 82-21 in a Northeast Corner Conference game on Friday night.
Eight players scored for the Chargers (11-8, 5-4 NECC), led by Austin Cripe with 29 points, five steals. Bradyn Barth had 17 points, six rebounds and two assists. Ayden Zavala added 12 points and three steals. Luke Schermerhorn nine points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists.
The Marines are 0-19, 0-9.
Cougars run away from Eagles
ALBION — Central Noble led by double digits at the end of the first quarter and never allowed Fremont to get too close in its 74-46 victory Friday night.
Connor Essegian led Cougars with 32 points. Logan Gard had 12 points, and Jackson Andrews added 11.
Logan Brace had 13 points to lead the Eagles, and Ethan Bontrager had eight.
Fremont travels to Adams Central tonight. The Cougars travel to Fairfield on Friday.
Westview falls to Goshen
GOSHEN — Westview lost to Goshen 54-45 in a non-conference game Friday night.
Drew Hogan led the RedHawks (13-7) with 25 points. Brady Yoder had 26 points for the Warriors (7-13).
Lions down Panthers
LEO-CEDARVILLE — Lakewood Park lost to Leo 80-47 Friday night. Cameron Hindle had 15 points for the Panthers. Isaac Wolf had 10 points and Mason Posey scored nine.
LPC (4-15) will make up postponed games at home with Trinity Greenlawn today. The junior varsity game will start at 2 p.m., with the varsity game to follow.
PH-Lakeland games pushed back to Tuesday
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights’ home games with Lakeland scheduled for Friday were postponed due to major illness issues within the Lakers’ program.
The games will be made up on Tuesday, starting with the junior varsity contest at 6 p.m. It will be senior night at Prairie Heights.
Boys Prep Golf Hicks to lead Chargers
LIGONIER — West Noble athletic director Tom Schermerhorn announced on Twitter @WestNobleAD Friday afternoon that Patrick Hicks is the school’s new boys golf coach.
Hicks is a 2007 East Noble High School graduate and played golf for the Knights.
