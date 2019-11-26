ANGOLA — The Angola girls basketball team had struggled, at times, through an up-and-down start to the season heading into Tuesday night’s Northeast Corner Conference matchup with Garrett.
In the undefeated Railroaders (4-0 entering the matchup), the Hornets were presented with perhaps their toughest test to date. Garrett entered the contest scoring more than 55 points per game, while allowing only 26 — the sixth-best mark in the state, regardless of class.
On the court at Central Gym, though, it was Angola who emerged from a scrappy and physical game that may go a long way in deciding the conference champion when all is said and done, getting a 40-34 win.
That victory was largely determined at the foul line.
Seventeen of the Hornets’ points came from free throws. Angola stayed in the game early, scoring five of those points in a first quarter where Garrett looked like a more polished offensive group, and forced four Hornets turnovers, but ended the period tied at 10 while not making a single trip to the stripe.
The Hornets added 11 more points off foul shots in the second half, including a third quarter in which all of the team’s points resulted from free throws.
In total, Angola attempted 22 free throws, while Garrett shot 15, converting 11 of them.
Away from the foul line, the game was largely a mixed bag for both teams. For Garrett, freshman Bailey Kelham’s 17 points led the way, but she was often the only Railroader to find consistency on that end of the floor. Sophomores Faith Owen and Natalie Armstrong each netted seven points, but neither was efficient with their attempts.
Owen hit a three in the fourth quarter to tie the game with 3:34 remaining.
Hanna Knoll’s game-high 18 points paced the Hornets, who again struggled to shoot the ball, but made big plays when needed. Knoll was a key part of that effort, hitting a pair of threes in the second quarter to help Angola take the lead.
Her first triple gave the Hornets a 13-11 edge, while her second broke put the home team up 17-14 after Garrett again tied the score.
