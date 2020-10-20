Four East Noble players and three from DeKalb received honors on the All-NE8 boys soccer team, chosen recently by conference coaches.
Two Knights earned first-team honors, forward Cristian Sanchez and Nick Klein. Forward Junior Pita and midfielder Oday Abduallah were voted to the second team.
DeKalb had no first-team choices, but forward Korbin Gillian, and defender Owen Cooper were named to the second team. Midfielder Tanner Collins received honorable mention for the Barons.
Conference champion Leo had six first-team picks and Norwell had three.
All-NE8 Boys Soccer
FIRST TEAM
Forward — Parker Bonin, Sr., and Simeh Kose, So., Leo; Cristian Sanchez, Sr., East Noble; Ashton Hosler, So., Huntington North; Justin DeLeon, Fr., Norwell.
Midfielder — Jack Gibson, Sr., Leo; Kolton Foster, Jr., Huntington North; Robert Meyer, Sr., Norwell; Nick Klein, So., East Noble.
Defender — Caleb Masters, Sr., and Carter Bond, Sr., Leo; Gabe Rich, Sr., New Haven; Joe Ainsworth, Sr., Bellmont.
Goalkeeper — Jaden Moreland, Jr., Leo; Jacob Klitz, Jr., Norwell.
SECOND TEAM
Forward — Connor Tobin, Sr., Columbia City; Korbin Gillian, So., DeKalb; Jose Mejia, So., Bellmont; Junior Pita, So., East Noble.
Midfielder — Alec McKinney, So., and Landon Moreland, So., Leo; Oday Abdullah, Sr., East Noble; Griffin Palehn, So., Columbia City.
Defender — Omar Barrientos, Jr., Columbia City; Brady Henline, Jr., Huntington North; Brody Borries, Fr., Columbia City; Owen Cooper, Sr., DeKalb.
Goalkeeper — Dom Cardwell, Jr., Huntington North; Dylan Johnson, So., Columbia City.
HONORABLE MENTION
Forward — Eli Johnson, Jr., Norwell; Gabe Castillo, Jr., Huntington North; Israel Schuman, Sr., Leo.
Midfielder — Tanner Collins, Sr., DeKalb; Eric Cheng, Sr., Columbia City; Braden Estep, Jr., and Aric Hosler, So., Huntington North.
Defender — Joshua Socct, Sr., and Lukas Tschannen, Jr., Norwell; Josh Wietfeldt, Sr., Leo; Caden Straub, Sr., Bellmont.
Goalkeeper — D.J. Kitson, So., Bellmont; Oscar Woods, Sr., New Haven.
