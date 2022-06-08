Four people arrested by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday.
• Tyler G. Balentine, 30, of the 20000 block of State Line Road, South Bend, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Frank A. DeGraw, 32, of the 500 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, arrested in the 200 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Lemar B. Qualls, 33, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested at home on a charges of felohy domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16, domestic battery against a family member younger than 14 and strangulation.
• Robert R. Ruppert, 39, of the 4600 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, arrested at home on a felony fugitive warrant.
