There have been a number of different press releases and written articles that have recently been published that have piqued my interest.
MolsonCoors has announced that they are going to pull out of the cannabis beer market due to a lack of U.S. federal direction to open the market nationwide. Boston Beer is rolling out a 5 mg THC Iced Tea from Canada, similar to their successful Twisted Tea Alcoholic Iced Tea line, to states with legalized marijuana laws on their books. Atlas Obscura published a fascinating article about a brewery in France that is specializing in a style of beer that has roots to ancient Celtic and Gaul traditions, called cervoise. The throughline on stories like this is an upsurge in brewers experimenting with a pre-hopped style of beer known as Gruit.
Hops added to beer is a relatively modern addition to brewed beverages. Beer dates as far back as 7000 BCE, whereas the first recorded beer brewed with hops wasn’t until 822 AD. In modern beer definitions, any beer brewed without hops is known as gruit. This style of beer uses botanicals to add flavor, preserve and enhance (sometimes both positively and negatively) the final beer.
Botanicals used in making gruit has some similarities to the flavoring agents found in modern day Gin. Juniper berries, ginger, spruce tips, dandelion, caraway seed, aniseed, mint, sage, wild rosemary, thyme, heather, horehound, mugwort, and ivy are just some of the adjuncts that could be used in a gruit. Modern day brewers often include citrus peel, lemongrass, tea leaves, rose hips and grapes.
This form of brewing with different botanicals could have far different affects on the end product. Depending on the types and quantity of botanicals, beers could not only be intoxicating, but could have narcotic and psychotropic effects, depending on consumption amounts. Today’s beers with hops are much more consistent on their effects.
Gruit started to be legislated out of existence during the time of the Protestant Reformation. Up to and through most of the Middle Ages, beer was almost exclusively made by Catholic Monasteries, Abbeys and Cloisters. As the age of enlightenment started, royalty, merchants and reformers looked to break the financial monopoly of the Church and aligned to create trade crafts and monarchal controls over industries. Today, the most famous of these laws (still on the books) is the Bavarian Reinheitsgebot of 1516, legally declaring that beer could only be made of water, grains and hops.
For nearly 500 years, gruit was almost exclusively brewed by a handful of brewers and abbeys in Belgium and Northeastern France. Commercially available gruit has gained some small following in places like Scotland, due in part to the writings of beer’s patron saint of advocacy Michael Jackson, and the explosion of independent and experimental craft brewers in the United States.
Today, brewers are experimenting with brewing traditional beers (i.e., with hops) infused with non-reactive CBD, as well as non-alcoholic beers with THC (psychotropic). Federal legislation forbids any brewery or beverage manufacture from combining THC with an alcoholic beverage.
Problems brewing this new type of beverage also arise on the physical and chemical levels. Chemically, the ethanol in fermented beer will extract the active compounds from the plant, but also extracts off flavors and compounds detrimental to the beer. Physically, THC is oil-soluble, where beer is primarily water, thus the two will naturally separate. To keep the two together in solution would require something to emulsify the beverage, like a shelf-stable salad dressing (not the most refreshing of ideas).
So whether it is for historical purposes, or for the cutting edge of the beer industries future, gruit is back after a nearly 500 year slumber, and likely to become more common again.
