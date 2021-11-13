TUESDAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Garrett at FW North Side, 6 p.m.

Leo at Eastside, 6 p.m.

Central Noble at Bethany Christian, 6 p.m.

Concordia at East Noble, 6 p.m.

Fremont at Blackhawk Christian, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at Wawasee, 6 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Westview, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Men, Benedictine (Ill.) at Trine, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

PREP WRESTLING

Prairie Heights at Columbia City, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Women, Trine at Benedictine (Ill.), 6:30 p.m.

