TUESDAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Garrett at FW North Side, 6 p.m.
Leo at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at Bethany Christian, 6 p.m.
Concordia at East Noble, 6 p.m.
Fremont at Blackhawk Christian, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at Wawasee, 6 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Westview, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Men, Benedictine (Ill.) at Trine, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
PREP WRESTLING
Prairie Heights at Columbia City, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Women, Trine at Benedictine (Ill.), 6:30 p.m.
