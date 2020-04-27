CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco Athletic Director Chris Paul wants more time to spend with family, which is what led to his decision to resign from his position last week.
Paul also serves as Churubusco’s head boys basketball coach, a position he plans to keep, but said having both jobs was taking time away from home.
“The job is nonstop. You’re in a situation with junior high and high school — there’s an event almost every night and you’re responsible for that every night,” Paul said. “I was there and wasn’t at home.”
During basketball season, Paul had even more responsibilities.
“Being pulled between the AD job and the coaching job — I don’t know if I was able to be the best at either one of them,” Paul said. “Sometimes I sit there and think, ‘I don’t know if I’m doing the best I can.”
His son, Jackson, will play the last season of his high school career in 2020-2021.
“With my son being a senior, I felt I need to focus on being a better coach, dad, husband … I’m going to miss the kids at the school a lot, but this is the right decision for my family.”
Paul had been thinking about stepping down since January, but the recent stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus helped him make the decision.
“When this hit and we’re able to spend a lot of time at home, it solidified the decision for me,” Paul said.
