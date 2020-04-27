Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.